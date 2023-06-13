Update Notes 6/13

• Now only 【rabbit】 and lower tiers can enter Beginner Mode

• New Weapon: Ritual Firecannon

• New Weapon: Rod of Glacier

• Now spear attacks knockback enemies

• When you are defeated, [Respawn] to earn extra Gold based on your current level. The higher the level, the more Gold you earn

• Fixed a display issue with "miss"

• Fixed a display issue with survived time

• Fixed a display issue where PET panel was empty

• Fixed a DMG error with Hurricane Scepter

• Fixed a display issue where gear merging might block HP bars

• Divine Winged Blade: Now flying swords will automatically track Monsters and Heroes within range

• Maid: Enemies can no longer taste the delicacy you made

• Buffed Vampire and Maid stats

• Fixed an issue with the slowing effect of Ice Spike and Ice Sentry