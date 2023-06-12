The Game of Fourtune Version 1.7.0.0

Good Day Folks,

Another day, another wonderful update. This one is small in scale in terms of various additions but the new epilogues are something special in a sense. I hope that you'll enjoy them to the fullest. A way to celebrate your efforts through getting through the game and all the bonuses you've earned up to this point.

Two new epilogues

MASSIVE batch of edits, typo fixes, commas. There was a lot of helpful feedback and people pointing out things that we've missed so far. So thank you for that!

And with this, that'll be the end of updates with regard to epilogues. We may continue to update the game with various bugfixes, typos, etc over time. But this should be the last major update for the game.

As usual, with updates there's the potential for errors, bugs, and crashes. So let us know if anything bothers you.

Until then,

Good Luck and Good Fortune.