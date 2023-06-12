 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mad Games Tycoon 2 update for 12 June 2023

Important News & Mac OS Support

Share · View all patches · Build 11451671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News About Today's Update

BUILD 2023.06.12B was released today (June 12th, 2023) and the update required a critical fix for game performance issues found in long term saves. This fix required the game engine (Unity) to need to be updated to the latest version.

Because of this, a lot of code had to be updated and re-written. You will likely receive a few more updates over the next few days to fix any problems we find.

There is a possibility users may experience some bugs introduced from this update, and we are monitoring all feedback to fix any issues that arise ASAP.

If you find anything unusual going on with your game, please feel free to let us know about your issue on the forum.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause players who experience issues, but this fix was critical for smooth and quality long term game play and was not found until after the game's release.

Official Mac OS Release

The game now officially supports Mac OS! With the game now ported to Mac OS, our Apple friends are welcome to join in on the fun, and if you find any issues with the port, please report them on the forum!

Full Recent Patch Notes

BUILD 2023.06.12B --------------------------------

Engine Update from Unity2019 to Unity2022

The game has been updated to the latest version of the Unity engine. The main reason was the extreme framerate drop when you opened menus, for example, and thousands of games were displayed. Even after you closed the menu, the framerate remained very low.

The changes may have created new bugs, as many functions also had to be completely rewritten or updated. If you notice something, let me know.

The following points may be particularly affected:

  • Graphic effects
  • Multiplayer
  • Steam connection
  • Startup

BUILD 2023.06.02A --------------------------------

  • Mac version is now available.
  • BUG: If you sold extremely many games, the profit could be negative.
  • BUG: (Russian language) When you loaded a save game, the genres were displayed in English.

Changed files in this update

Mad Games Tycoon 2 - Windows Depot 1342331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1342332 Depot 1342332
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link