Important News & Mac OS Support

BUILD 2023.06.12B was released today (June 12th, 2023) and the update required a critical fix for game performance issues found in long term saves. This fix required the game engine (Unity) to need to be updated to the latest version.

Because of this, a lot of code had to be updated and re-written. You will likely receive a few more updates over the next few days to fix any problems we find.

There is a possibility users may experience some bugs introduced from this update, and we are monitoring all feedback to fix any issues that arise ASAP.

If you find anything unusual going on with your game, please feel free to let us know about your issue on the forum.

We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause players who experience issues, but this fix was critical for smooth and quality long term game play and was not found until after the game's release.

Official Mac OS Release

The game now officially supports Mac OS! With the game now ported to Mac OS, our Apple friends are welcome to join in on the fun, and if you find any issues with the port, please report them on the forum!

Full Recent Patch Notes

BUILD 2023.06.12B --------------------------------

Engine Update from Unity2019 to Unity2022

The game has been updated to the latest version of the Unity engine. The main reason was the extreme framerate drop when you opened menus, for example, and thousands of games were displayed. Even after you closed the menu, the framerate remained very low.

The changes may have created new bugs, as many functions also had to be completely rewritten or updated. If you notice something, let me know.

The following points may be particularly affected:

Graphic effects

Multiplayer

Steam connection

Startup

BUILD 2023.06.02A --------------------------------