Physics & Performance Improvements, New DLC Map (Njarovik), Steampunk Car DLC

Greetings!

This update introduces a new, free DLC map: Njarovik.

You can add this DLC to your library, and download it here.

A new DLC vehicle has been added, the Steampunk Car!

When this DLC is owned and installed, you can switch to the Steampunk Car in-game via pressing the number 1 key on your keyboard. To switch back to the regular pickup truck, press 1 again.

For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.

Added:

New (free) DLC map: Njarovik

New (paid, cosmetic) DLC vehicle: Steampunk Car

New achievement: Welcome to Njarovik

New achievement: Going Steampunk

New, restored (mini) map: Island

Bugfixes:

First person view being black and no scene visible in some instances

Reset key throwing vehicle into the air

Improvements: