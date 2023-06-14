 Skip to content

Project Speed update for 14 June 2023

Physics & Performance Improvements, New DLC Map (Njarovik), Steampunk Car DLC

Build 11451657 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings!

This update introduces a new, free DLC map: Njarovik.

You can add this DLC to your library, and download it here.

A new DLC vehicle has been added, the Steampunk Car!

When this DLC is owned and installed, you can switch to the Steampunk Car in-game via pressing the number 1 key on your keyboard. To switch back to the regular pickup truck, press 1 again.

For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.

Added:

  • New (free) DLC map: Njarovik
  • New (paid, cosmetic) DLC vehicle: Steampunk Car
  • New achievement: Welcome to Njarovik
  • New achievement: Going Steampunk
  • New, restored (mini) map: Island

Bugfixes:

  • First person view being black and no scene visible in some instances
  • Reset key throwing vehicle into the air

Improvements:

  • Physics on terrain
  • Performance on lower-end GPUs

