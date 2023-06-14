Physics & Performance Improvements, New DLC Map (Njarovik), Steampunk Car DLC

Greetings!
This update introduces a new, free DLC map: Njarovik.
You can add this DLC to your library, and download it here.
A new DLC vehicle has been added, the Steampunk Car!
When this DLC is owned and installed, you can switch to the Steampunk Car in-game via pressing the number 1 key on your keyboard. To switch back to the regular pickup truck, press 1 again.
For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.
Added:
- New (free) DLC map: Njarovik
- New (paid, cosmetic) DLC vehicle: Steampunk Car
- New achievement: Welcome to Njarovik
- New achievement: Going Steampunk
- New, restored (mini) map: Island
Bugfixes:
- First person view being black and no scene visible in some instances
- Reset key throwing vehicle into the air
Improvements:
- Physics on terrain
- Performance on lower-end GPUs
Changed files in this update