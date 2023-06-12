- Outnumbered buff (when you are fighting multiple players) can now go up to 200% additional stamina regeneration while exhausted if you are surrounded by 3 players
- Light Attacks no longer cost any stamina or refund stamina on hit
- All Parry windows increased by 1 frame for all weapons
- Player names now show up in all game modes to make it clear who you are fighting
- Fixed Friendly fire bug in PvE mode
- Fixed Freebooter Arena not working
Expedition Agartha update for 12 June 2023
6/12/23 Major Combat Updates and Bugfixing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1552621 Depot 1552621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update