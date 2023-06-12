 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 12 June 2023

6/12/23 Major Combat Updates and Bugfixing

  • Outnumbered buff (when you are fighting multiple players) can now go up to 200% additional stamina regeneration while exhausted if you are surrounded by 3 players
  • Light Attacks no longer cost any stamina or refund stamina on hit
  • All Parry windows increased by 1 frame for all weapons
  • Player names now show up in all game modes to make it clear who you are fighting
  • Fixed Friendly fire bug in PvE mode
  • Fixed Freebooter Arena not working

