This patch fixes and improves the following-
-Reduced lag on Vita Base maps
-Fixed a error that could occur when changing maps after battles
-Fixed title screen input delay.
-Updated Spacefarer Identity Logo on startup.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 12 June 2023
5.5.1206
