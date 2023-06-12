 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 12 June 2023

5.5.1206

Share · View all patches · Build 11451468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes and improves the following-
-Reduced lag on Vita Base maps
-Fixed a error that could occur when changing maps after battles
-Fixed title screen input delay.
-Updated Spacefarer Identity Logo on startup.

Changed files in this update

The Dawning Clocks Of Time Content Depot 1730631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link