The Druid - Patch Notes (June 12th 2023)

It's been a long time since we released The Druid for free for everyone to enjoy it. During this apparently inactive days, we've been working hard to fix many bugs we discovered during play sessions and intensive testing we did behind the scenes.

So, without further ado, we present you the current patch notes:

Fixed misaligned pixels in the Golem's health bar with its background.

Visual improvements regarding the dark forest's props.

Fixed a failure regarding the Pause system when using Steam Overlay.

Fixed a visibility issue regarding enemies' projectiles.

Fixed an issue regarding the achievement: "The journey ends here".

Now, the cursor remains invisible.

Now, the player won't spam hit sounds when he's already dead.

Tutorial's background music suddenly stopped if the player died before finishing it.

You can now use the Enter key to interact with items, not only F.

Now, chest upgrades don't keep the cool-down when you replace your previous upgrade.

Now, the static dialogues (those in areas such as the Tutorial) pause the game.

Now, Healing Trees heal you for your total amount of Health instead of a fixed amount.

Fire Mines now properly behave when colliding with Platforms and Enemies instead of remaining floating mid-air.

Now you have a preview of any hook points that are reachable and with clear view.

The previous outline was incorrectly displayed due to the range. That's fixed now.

Now, the player is interrupted if he's in the middle of a hooking action and he collides with something.

Fixed a bug where the enemies in the tutorial or previous zones were recorded as kills for the achievement: "A full-fledged feat".

Fixed a bug where some of the player stats were wrongly saved between areas.

We've localised many texts that were missing.

We've fixed an issue regarding the Strong Attack were you could use it under circumstances that shouldn't allow you to cast it.

NPCs' dialogues now require you to interact with them. No more getting yourself interrupted when in the middle of a fight.

Fixed several glitches & animation issues.

Fixed an error where some rock spawners were not set up high enough so the player could see the rocks popping out of nowhere.

Some ladders have been extended to improve the traversability.

We've added (hopefully) support for Widescreen resolutions (21:9).

Fixed an error where the player could be damaged by falling rocks while he was dashing.

Improved some animations so they are more readable.

Balanced several upgrades.

Fixed an issue regarding the Dialogue system.

Removed V-Sync and Antialiasing options from Graphic Settings.

Tutorial dialogues now properly display the most common button mappings (PC / XBOX / PS).

Now, Dagda's cauldron can be used infinitely, while still paying the price.

We've fixed an issue regarding the tutorial where players could skip the Cauldron explanation.

Fixed other minor issues.