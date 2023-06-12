2.0 Update!

update summary
List of changes:
-
added photo mode
-
improved enemy
-
added a new location replacing chapter 3
-
minor bugs fixed
-
changed the music in the last location of chapter 1
-
new achievements added
More detailed information about the changes:
PHOTO MODE
Photo mode is now available in the game! How to use it? just press the P key to activate it, and to view the gallery you need to press the G key.
It has a wide enough functionality to create high-quality screenshots.
NEW LOCATION
Due to the boredom and monotony of the last and in fact climactic location, it was completely replaced with a new one. The new location has a completely different atmosphere and has no notes.
ENEMY
The shadow has become more aggressive and frightening
That's all the big changes!
A new part called Project Liminal 2 will be released in the future.
