2.0 Update!

List of changes:

added photo mode

improved enemy

added a new location replacing chapter 3

minor bugs fixed

changed the music in the last location of chapter 1

new achievements added

More detailed information about the changes:

PHOTO MODE

Photo mode is now available in the game! How to use it? just press the P key to activate it, and to view the gallery you need to press the G key.

It has a wide enough functionality to create high-quality screenshots.

NEW LOCATION

Due to the boredom and monotony of the last and in fact climactic location, it was completely replaced with a new one. The new location has a completely different atmosphere and has no notes.

ENEMY

The shadow has become more aggressive and frightening



That's all the big changes!

A new part called Project Liminal 2 will be released in the future.

