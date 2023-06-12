 Skip to content

Project Liminal Redux update for 12 June 2023

2.0 Update!

Build 11451439

update summary

List of changes:

  • added photo mode

  • improved enemy

  • added a new location replacing chapter 3

  • minor bugs fixed

  • changed the music in the last location of chapter 1

  • new achievements added

More detailed information about the changes:

PHOTO MODE

Photo mode is now available in the game! How to use it? just press the P key to activate it, and to view the gallery you need to press the G key.
It has a wide enough functionality to create high-quality screenshots.

NEW LOCATION

Due to the boredom and monotony of the last and in fact climactic location, it was completely replaced with a new one. The new location has a completely different atmosphere and has no notes.

ENEMY

The shadow has become more aggressive and frightening

That's all the big changes!

A new part called Project Liminal 2 will be released in the future.

[i]Do you want to follow the news and the development of new projects? Then you can subscribe to our YouTube channel

Changed files in this update

