- We have fixed a bug that caused modifiers to be lost when a recipe using curd was cancelled.
- We have fixed a bug that caused important customers to not show up.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed to pick up the cellar door.
- Customers now avoid walking near objects whenever possible.
- We fixed a bug that caused beers to be served from a tap with an empty keg.
- We fixed a bug that caused animals to be lost when doing the barn tutorial with the upgraded barn level.
- We have fixed a bug in the fireplace interface that caused a softlock.
- We fixed a bug that caused Crowly to not appear in the forest.
- We have fixed a bug that caused the animation of player 1 to break when playing in cooperative mode.
- We have fixed a possible softlock of the barn tutorial in case the player had a full inventory.
- Translations have been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 12 June 2023
Patch v0.6.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
