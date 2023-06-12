 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 12 June 2023

Patch v0.6.0.11

Patch v0.6.0.11

  • We have fixed a bug that caused modifiers to be lost when a recipe using curd was cancelled.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused important customers to not show up.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed to pick up the cellar door.
  • Customers now avoid walking near objects whenever possible.
  • We fixed a bug that caused beers to be served from a tap with an empty keg.
  • We fixed a bug that caused animals to be lost when doing the barn tutorial with the upgraded barn level.
  • We have fixed a bug in the fireplace interface that caused a softlock.
  • We fixed a bug that caused Crowly to not appear in the forest.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the animation of player 1 to break when playing in cooperative mode.
  • We have fixed a possible softlock of the barn tutorial in case the player had a full inventory.
  • Translations have been updated.

