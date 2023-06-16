 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A World of Little Legends update for 16 June 2023

The Rift

Share · View all patches · Build 11451245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • In the extended playable intro you can now explore the "Rift" and discover more game lore.
  • A "Spektaria" now guides you through the story and provides you with some useful hints.
  • You can now interact with NPCs and objects via the new dialog system.
  • On June the 28th, for the International Pride 🏳️‍🌈 Day, the ingame rain will be mixed with Pride hearts.
  • A few minor performance improvements.

Bug fixes

  • Sometimes, due to caching and multithreading, major errors occurred in the map generation.
  • The home totem was not activatable sometimes.
  • The audio range sometimes was a bit smaller than planned.
  • In the intro, the food of the NPCs was displayed behind them.
  • The mutton and the golden axe had no shadow.
  • The snow globe merchant in the intro was not visible sometimes.

Coming soon

  • New crafting UI.
  • Improvements to the map generator.

Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83

Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC

Website
https://pad-soft.de/

Changed files in this update

Little Legends Content Depot 1476681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link