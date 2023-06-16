Features and customizations
- In the extended playable intro you can now explore the "Rift" and discover more game lore.
- A "Spektaria" now guides you through the story and provides you with some useful hints.
- You can now interact with NPCs and objects via the new dialog system.
- On June the 28th, for the International Pride 🏳️🌈 Day, the ingame rain will be mixed with Pride hearts.
- A few minor performance improvements.
Bug fixes
- Sometimes, due to caching and multithreading, major errors occurred in the map generation.
- The home totem was not activatable sometimes.
- The audio range sometimes was a bit smaller than planned.
- In the intro, the food of the NPCs was displayed behind them.
- The mutton and the golden axe had no shadow.
- The snow globe merchant in the intro was not visible sometimes.
Coming soon
- New crafting UI.
- Improvements to the map generator.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/artimus83
Discord
https://discord.gg/AWPcAfC
Website
https://pad-soft.de/
