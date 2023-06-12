Dungeon maps

Hi!

I wanted to provide this feature since the early release of the beta. It took a while but it is finally here. We now have maps to use inside the buildings too, just like the dungeons in Metroid and Zelda games. This will make dungeon exploration more fun.

I also updated some aspects of the game to improve gameplay. What do you think about the current difficulty levels? Is it too hard or is it ok? You can always change the difficuty bar in the options menu, but what about the standard difficulty level?

We are still working on the art and script of Part 6. Please, be patient. You bug reports are essential for the development and polishment of the game.

Sincerely,

Bone Collectors.