Last Hotfix Before The Revolution

Sound fixes around the map and also some additions for ambiance

Ai bug fixes(not looking for player if the player does not in its patrol area)

You can hide in the bushes from wendigo

The map time is at night now

Item added "Sound Trap"

Another corridor added to mansion (for future development :))

With that fix the most problems about gameplay is handled finally :)) We appreciete all the support and feedback you are giving for this two week since the launch, the good comments shows us that we can give the vibe player wants and the bad comments shows us that we need some serious work with all the bugs ,gameplay, environment...That was the very reason we launch the game in an early phase getting all the feedback cause you cant understand what you are doing after hours and hours working on same stuff everyday.. We will be away for a while to work on the next big update for now and because of the redesining and recoding we are handling, its gonna pass like a month till the next patch and lastly , new maps with different topics and gameplays getting ready within this period too...Ok see you then.