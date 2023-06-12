 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Table Ball Playtest update for 12 June 2023

2.1.0 Beta 1

Share · View all patches · Build 11451045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

THIS UPDATE WILL BREAK YOUR SKIN AND COLOUR SELECTION

Additions

  • Discord Rich Presence
  • Quite a few new skins
  • A "Loading" scene at the beginning of the game to load up some variables
  • Controls menu for each scene

Updates

  • Updated the money system
  • A few QoL changes

Fixes

  • No skin can be "bought" (whether free or "paid")
  • Skins cannot be selected

Technical Changes

The ID's for ALL skins and colours have changed. It should now be MUCH easier for us to add new skins and figure out issues with specific skins (should any arise)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104662 Depot 2104662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104663 Depot 2104663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2104664 Depot 2104664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link