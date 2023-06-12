2.1.0 Beta 1

Additions

Discord Rich Presence

Quite a few new skins

A "Loading" scene at the beginning of the game to load up some variables

Controls menu for each scene

Updated the money system

A few QoL changes

Fixes

No skin can be "bought" (whether free or "paid")

Skins cannot be selected

Technical Changes

The ID's for ALL skins and colours have changed. It should now be MUCH easier for us to add new skins and figure out issues with specific skins (should any arise)