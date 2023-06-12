2.1.0 Beta 1

THIS UPDATE WILL BREAK YOUR SKIN AND COLOUR SELECTION
Additions
- Discord Rich Presence
- Quite a few new skins
- A "Loading" scene at the beginning of the game to load up some variables
- Controls menu for each scene
Updates
- Updated the money system
- A few QoL changes
Fixes
- No skin can be "bought" (whether free or "paid")
- Skins cannot be selected
Technical Changes
The ID's for ALL skins and colours have changed. It should now be MUCH easier for us to add new skins and figure out issues with specific skins (should any arise)
Changed files in this update