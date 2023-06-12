 Skip to content

Resultarias Playtest update for 12 June 2023

0.8.122 Translation fixes

  • Fixed duplicated names on credits screen.
  • Included translation fixes (thanks to nonomnismoriar for the Polish, veridis quo for Turkish, Moonstorm Gaming for German). I am so happy to have people helping me in the game Discord server!

