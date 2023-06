This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BUGFIX Training reset button displayed incorrectly.

Fubuki - 236 H - Projectile will now remain out even if player is hit.

Suisei - 214M - Fixed collision properties. Fixed issue where projectile will not dissappear when player was hit

Sora - 236L -Fixed collision properties. Fixed issue where projectile will not dissappear when player was hit