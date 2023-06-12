 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 12 June 2023

FSR 2.2 For DE version as Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 11450750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have added fsr 2.2 to Panzer War : DE as a graphic option and may have some bugs. If you enconter crash or bug,please leave comments below!!!

Changed files in this update

Default Depot 798841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link