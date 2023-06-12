We have added fsr 2.2 to Panzer War : DE as a graphic option and may have some bugs. If you enconter crash or bug,please leave comments below!!!
Panzer War:Definitely Edition (Cry of War) update for 12 June 2023
FSR 2.2 For DE version as Beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
