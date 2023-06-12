Alpha 21 b313 Experimental Is Out!

Share · View all patches · Build 11450676 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 17:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey Survivors,

We are proud to announce that the ‘Alpha 21' Public Experimental Build will be out today! We would like to thank all of the participating Streamers who streamed over the weekend.

Official Alpha 21 Forum Bug Reporting Thread

Here is how you can access the A21 Experimental build:

Right click on the game in steam

Click on properties

Click the “betas” tab

The drop down menu will have latest_experimental available <— you want THAT

Select that and wait for the game to download

Here you can find the Release Notes.

For any bugs found, please go see our Known Issues List and [url=https://community.7daystodie.com/a21-bugs-main/bug-pool/how-to-report-bugs-found-in-a21-r4/]report new bugs here.

The Fun Pimps wish you all the fun with this Alpha 21 Experimental Release!

Here is what changed since b309 from the Streamer Weekend:

Changelog b313

Additions:

Show Extras button added to Twitch Options

Changes:

Lowered Action stage unlocked for the following twitch commands #spoil unlock from 30 to 15. #shuffle_boxes unlock from 50 to 15. #empty_boxes unlock from 50 to 20. #drop_held unlock from 12 to 5. #mind_wipe unlock from 60 to 40. #destroy_base unlock from 50 to 30. #fill_base unlock from 50 to 30.

Adjusted the infestation game stage mod and bonus values to be a bit more challenging based on feedback and code review

Updated pricing for turret ammo to prevent exploits

Player crafted doors, hatches, shutters, garage doors, and cellar doors are no longer sellable to the trader

Daring Adventurer 3 and 4 are now unlocked at INT 7 and 10

Adjusted trader stage templates for T2 and T3 tools and weapons

Adjusted quality ranges of tools and weapons in trader inventories for more variety

Prison_01 steel railings in guard towers replaced with corrugated

