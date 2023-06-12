- added dynamic HUD fade-out when one of the player ships is close to a HUD element
- fixed an issue where the game would run slower than intended when played on a display that supports higher refresh rates than currently selected
- fixed showing an additional C medal in the classic summary when finishing a complete classic run including the true final boss
- fixed music volume going up and down when skipping the area summary
- fixed some animations getting stuck during transition to the final phase in stage 8-B
- fixed and removed some unfair ship-collisions in stage 8-B
- fixed bullet-collisions sometimes not working on the true final boss
- improved clarity of hidden enemies in stage 4-2 by moving them into view after some time
Eigengrau update for 12 June 2023
Version 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624322 Depot 1624322
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624323 Depot 1624323
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update