 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Eigengrau update for 12 June 2023

Version 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11450494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added dynamic HUD fade-out when one of the player ships is close to a HUD element
  • fixed an issue where the game would run slower than intended when played on a display that supports higher refresh rates than currently selected
  • fixed showing an additional C medal in the classic summary when finishing a complete classic run including the true final boss
  • fixed music volume going up and down when skipping the area summary
  • fixed some animations getting stuck during transition to the final phase in stage 8-B
  • fixed and removed some unfair ship-collisions in stage 8-B
  • fixed bullet-collisions sometimes not working on the true final boss
  • improved clarity of hidden enemies in stage 4-2 by moving them into view after some time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624322 Depot 1624322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1624323 Depot 1624323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link