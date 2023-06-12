Patch v0.9.1 Fixes For Mods

Our bug squashing continues with this latest patch which attempts to fix both mods not showing up, and unit scaling/stats issues. Both issues are determined to be regional based issues.

-Fixed(hopefully) mods not showing up in game. Issue was due to folder extensions in code not work in languages other than English. We fixed this issue by fetching the folder locations of every installed mod directly through Steams API.

-Fixed unit scaling issues along with other stat based issues that used decimal values. Another regional number parsing issue caused by decimal numbers using ',' instead of '.'.

Let us know if any of these issues still persist. Hope everyone is having a great week.