Release 2023.2.3 is Now Live!

This release is network-compatible, meaning that you can see people on previous versions. You do not need to immediately update, although it may benefit you to grab this update to fix the issues it addresses. You may need to restart Steam or your device in order to get the latest update.

Check out our latest Video Patchnotes for more info!



FULL RELEASE NOTES:

<https://docs.vrchat.com/docs/vrchat-202323>

Groups Plus and Groups Public instances! Groups got a buff this release with the addition of new instance types, a new UI to browse Group instances, Queues, and more!

New Features

Group Instances! In addition to Group-only instances, you can now create and join Group+, and Groups Public instances!

In addition to Group-only instances, Group+ is like Friends+. If you have a friend in the instance, you can join.

is like Friends+. If you have a friend in the instance, you can join. Group Public is like Public! Anyone can join, and the instance is listed alongside traditional Public instances.

is like Public! Anyone can join, and the instance is listed alongside traditional Public instances. The big difference here is that Group members see a list of all active Group instances ...

... ... and Group Moderators can Warn, Kick, or Ban people from those instances!

people from those instances! We've added Group Queues ! When you create a Group instance you can optionally turn on Queueing.

! When you create a Group instance you can optionally turn on Queueing. This kicks on if the instance fills up to maximum capacity. Users will join a queue to join the world and will be able to see the time spent in queue and their place in line.

People can do other stuff while in the queue! When it pops, you'll get a notification. Your spot will be saved for a bit and while you load in!

We added a Group Locations UI , which lets you see every instance of all Groups you are a part of in one place. Find it in the Social section of the Main Menu

, which lets you see every instance of all Groups you are a part of in one place. Find it in the Social section of the Main Menu Group moderators with the correct permissions can now issue Group Bans ! You can now ban people from your Group, even if they aren't a member of the group. This prevents them from joining your Group's instances.

! You can now ban people from your Group, even if they aren't a member of the group. This prevents them from joining your Group's instances. Banning someone from an instance kicks them from the instance, too. bonk! :hammer:

You can now search for Groups! Head to the Groups tab to check it out. However, there is no filtering or sorting just yet. We're workin' on it.

Head to the Groups tab to check it out. However, there is no filtering or sorting just yet. We're workin' on it. Group maximum members has been set to 100,000 , which is a 10x increase! This is a server-side update so it might be kinda out of sync with the release but trust me it's there

, which is a 10x increase! This is a server-side update so it might be kinda out of sync with the release but trust me it's there A new SDK is available (or will be available soon) as well! Update using the VRChat Creator Companion. Changelogs visible here: https://creators.vrchat.com/releases

Fixes and Improvements