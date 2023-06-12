 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 June 2023

Update, Version 20230612

Share · View all patches · Build 11450270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
############Content################
[Pet]New Enemy/Pet: Crocodile
[Bank of the Nile]Added crocodiles in this area.
[Takedown]Added takedown data for crocodiles
简体中文
############Content################
【宠物】新敌人/宠物：鳄鱼
【尼罗河畔】在这个区域加入了鳄鱼。
【推倒】加入了鳄鱼的推倒数据。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
