English
[Pet]New Enemy/Pet: Crocodile
[Bank of the Nile]Added crocodiles in this area.
[Takedown]Added takedown data for crocodiles
简体中文
【宠物】新敌人/宠物：鳄鱼
【尼罗河畔】在这个区域加入了鳄鱼。
【推倒】加入了鳄鱼的推倒数据。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 June 2023
Update, Version 20230612
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
