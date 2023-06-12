 Skip to content

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland Playtest update for 12 June 2023

Bugfixes

Build 11450238

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few crashes popped up with the influx of players in the demo build, so this is to address some of the most common errors and exceptions that aren't worth iterating over here.

