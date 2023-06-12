By pressing the "ENTER" key, the game can be logined.
Added interface shutdown feature with ESC hotkey.
Missions have been arranged.
Fleets are now searched by ID.
Added option to show and adjust fps.
Added forgot mail feature.
Added account deletion feature.
Added see other leagues in the ranking.
Added the information of the last attacking player.
Added blacklist.
The interface has been edited.
Added new battle map (Grand Line).
Written corrections have been made.
Event rewards have been increased.
Some bugs have been fixed.
Naval Battle Online update for 12 June 2023
Version 5.8
By pressing the "ENTER" key, the game can be logined.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update