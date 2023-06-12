Version 5.8

By pressing the "ENTER" key, the game can be logined.

Added interface shutdown feature with ESC hotkey.

Missions have been arranged.

Fleets are now searched by ID.

Added option to show and adjust fps.

Added forgot mail feature.

Added account deletion feature.

Added see other leagues in the ranking.

Added the information of the last attacking player.

Added blacklist.

The interface has been edited.

Added new battle map (Grand Line).

Written corrections have been made.

Event rewards have been increased.

Some bugs have been fixed.