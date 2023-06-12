 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Battle Online update for 12 June 2023

Version 5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11450200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

By pressing the "ENTER" key, the game can be logined.
Added interface shutdown feature with ESC hotkey.
Missions have been arranged.
Fleets are now searched by ID.
Added option to show and adjust fps.
Added forgot mail feature.
Added account deletion feature.
Added see other leagues in the ranking.
Added the information of the last attacking player.
Added blacklist.
The interface has been edited.
Added new battle map (Grand Line).
Written corrections have been made.
Event rewards have been increased.
Some bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2194671 Depot 2194671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link