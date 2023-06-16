Shadow Empire - Major Update v1.21d

Welcome back everyone,

The v1.21d update, the new major update for Shadow Empire, is out now and ready for you.

This update brings fixes and improves many long-standing issues with gameplay. AI has been much improved, Blue Print has been added to the Management Screen and the Statistics Tab has been improved and you can now disable or enable specific dimensions. With these new additions, players will be able to experience Shadow Empire like never before.

But that's not all. For those of you who want to know every detail of this major update, a detailed changelog is available at this link. This document outlines all the changes made in the update, from major new features to minor bug fixes. Additionally, a list of highlighted changes since release is also available for those who want a quick overview.