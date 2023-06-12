Arrow keys now work for movement
Enter can also be used for action
Esc can be be used for menu
Magic and Machines update for 12 June 2023
Added a few more controls per feedback
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Arrow keys now work for movement
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341801 Depot 2341801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update