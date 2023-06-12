 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noxious Weeds: Prologue update for 12 June 2023

v0.5.21 Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 11450124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance changes:

  • Owlnions now slow down after hitting the player, and their speed increase is more consistent
  • End Scenario Boss has a reworked phase 2, with a shorter attack cooldown and slightly increased movement speed
  • General enemy spawn times and positions adjustments

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Pepper-Oni to drop the reward item multiple times
  • (Linux) Vulkan set as primary API choice

Known Issues:

  • Owlnions might get stuck after being stunned and not resume their movement

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2398641 Depot 2398641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2398642 Depot 2398642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link