v0.5.21 Changelog

Balance changes:
- Owlnions now slow down after hitting the player, and their speed increase is more consistent
- End Scenario Boss has a reworked phase 2, with a shorter attack cooldown and slightly increased movement speed
- General enemy spawn times and positions adjustments
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that would cause Pepper-Oni to drop the reward item multiple times
- (Linux) Vulkan set as primary API choice
Known Issues:
- Owlnions might get stuck after being stunned and not resume their movement
