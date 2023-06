Hi,

It's taken awhile but the pause game function has finally arrived!

You can pause the game when playing solo by pressing ESC.

Other players cannot join while the game is paused. The reason for this is technical and involves the networking.

Another QOL feature we've added is the ability to use "windowed" mode.

This can be selected in the Options menu, under Video options.

Be warned that windowed mode will lower the game's performance.

Till later,

André