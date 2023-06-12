-
Removed a wave from the space level so it wouldn't be too hard right after the tutorial.
Extended the controls page & images in the tutorial to indicate the different firing types.
Moved some UI around for the Steamdeck.
Fixed a problem where the death screen didn't display anything when you died by environmental damage.
Fixed a bug with the green giant monster wouldn't die and be stuck in her jumping animation.
Thunderday update for 12 June 2023
Thunderday v1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
