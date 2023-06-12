Patch notes 12 June 2023

Thank you to everyone who is pointing out bugs and balance issues. With your help, we've been improving the game. Here's what we changed today:

Fixed dungeon loot tables to include high-end gear. To get better gear, generate dungeons with challenge levels and treasure levels over 20.

Greatly improved Mechanic and Alchemist weapons. These weapons were originally intended to have high base damage and low scaling. But that makes those weapons viable for a very short time. We have greatly increased base damage and adding pretty good bronze scaling to all of the Mechanic and Alchemist weapons. Hopefully this gives you more options when you're outfitting your characters.

Added throwing knives and grenades to the outfitter in Sunrise Falls.

Fixed a but that made the new saved game slots unusable.

Fixed a visual bug in the status describer, where if you had a status that regenerated HP or MP, that amount was shown as a negative number.

We hope to catch up to your feedback soon and start working on more content for the game. Thank you for all you're doing to help improve Septaroad Voyager!