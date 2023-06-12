 Skip to content

Project Horror Tales update for 12 June 2023

Hotfix for 2.4.3

Patchnotes
  • Fixed AI issue.
  • Added more puzzles.
  • Fixed the fog.
  • Added to the Ending area.
  • Added more notes.
  • Changed Ending Area.
  • Fixed AI Logic.
  • Fixed Missing scripts.

