TAXINAUT update for 12 June 2023

Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.58 WIN_EARLY

Build 11449627 · Last edited by Wendy

A couple of small fixes and you can now buy different ships at some garages. There aren't that many different ones yet but that will come in the future.

  • Fix when you revive in a system where the taxi-company is active you don't receive any call-outs until you re-enter the system or enter another system where the taxi-company is active.
  • Fix planetary departure sequence glitching sometimes (the glitchiness when departing from the edge of the map is still there).
  • Fix crash when asking other pilot about Item directions (e.g. storage-container). Thanks to Zachary!
  • Fix Heimgzung storyline doesn't progress beyond 'follow heimgzung' even after discovering the Pupalion.
  • Fix when asking taxi-company for nearest system they're active they don't always give the nearest system.
  • Ships can now be purchased from some Garages.

Next I'm working on the ability to customize your ships by adding item slots to it that refill a certain number of a chosen item everytime you sleep at a motel or recover at a home for free. So for example you can add a slot (costs VUDU) to give you 1 free anti-graviton charge everytime you sleep/recover or for more VUDU you can make it 2 free anti-graviton charges, etc.

