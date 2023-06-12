Update TAXINAUT version 0.8.58 WIN_EARLY

A couple of small fixes and you can now buy different ships at some garages. There aren't that many different ones yet but that will come in the future.

Fix when you revive in a system where the taxi-company is active you don't receive any call-outs until you re-enter the system or enter another system where the taxi-company is active.

Fix planetary departure sequence glitching sometimes (the glitchiness when departing from the edge of the map is still there).

Fix crash when asking other pilot about Item directions (e.g. storage-container). Thanks to Zachary!

Fix Heimgzung storyline doesn't progress beyond 'follow heimgzung' even after discovering the Pupalion.

Fix when asking taxi-company for nearest system they're active they don't always give the nearest system.

Ships can now be purchased from some Garages.

Next I'm working on the ability to customize your ships by adding item slots to it that refill a certain number of a chosen item everytime you sleep at a motel or recover at a home for free. So for example you can add a slot (costs VUDU) to give you 1 free anti-graviton charge everytime you sleep/recover or for more VUDU you can make it 2 free anti-graviton charges, etc.