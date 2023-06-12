Fern Island Travel Agency will soon open!

Hello witches,

Today, we want to tease the upcoming big update. Summer is upon us, and that means the holiday season is too! Tourists from all over the world will visit the island, and perhaps stay around for a while? You can expect this update to arrive soon, before the end of June, and I hope you’re as excited about it as we are!

Town becomes more vibrant

A little less quiet and a little less empty streets. Tourists from overseas stroll around, sightsee, and spend money. They are willing to share their impressions in a small chat. So maybe this level of noise was necessary after all?

More personal space

Finally, you can go up the stairs! Yes, those stairs! At the top, spacious rooms await, perfect for filling it with chests arranging even more beautiful furniture that didn't fit on the ground floor.

A new story to follow

Is magic safe and trustworthy? Charna looks at magic with a sceptical chill. Can you convince her to work together for a greater cause?

The game's plot is constantly evolving, and new quest lines related to characters come with it. Now, in addition to Horace, our relationship with Charna will lead us towards a new and intriguing storyline worth uncovering.

And beyond it, more are coming, as this is far from the end.

We hope these changes will make your stay on the Fern Island more comfortable. Rest assured that your feedback is always heard, and is an integral part of our workflow for future updates. Thank you for all your activity so far, reporting issues and hanging out with us in Discord. We couldn’t have done this without you!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio Team