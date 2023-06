Share · View all patches · Build 11449556 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Vessels,

Come hang out with us as we talk about where we'll be talking about what's next for Ravenbound.

🎙️ Guests: Simon (Lead Designer) and Andreas (Executive Producer).

📅 The event will happen on Thursday, 15th June 15:00 CET!

Drop any and all questions related to the patch, game mechanics, the industry, or our guests in the replies or in the #questions channel!

We hope to see you on Discord!