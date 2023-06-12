 Skip to content

Ewephoria update for 12 June 2023

Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

  • Fix an issues with one of the gates in one of the harder levels
  • Quit button on pause menu now describes from/to where you will quit
  • Players who died still get thier name posted on the leaderboards

