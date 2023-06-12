Space Reign now available in Early Access!

Hello everyone! The time has come for Space Reign to blast off to Early Access here on Steam. Of course this is just another step of a long journey still ahead, so thank you for being with us from the start. ❤️

What's in the game

As mentioned in the previous post, here is a quick summary of the content available in the EA version 0.1

Zones:

Stygian Quadrant

_Your journey starts in the Stygian Qudrant, where the neutral NovaTech corporation faces a dangerous pest problem - the notorious Marshall Gang. Their incursion threatens the stability and commerce in the region.

Despite their technological inferiority, the incessant squabbling among the Corporations has rendered them unchecked, thus enabling a gradual expansion of their operations and the spread of their influence. They have even managed to overpower the security forces of NovaTech in multiple sectors, asserting control over various outposts and installations._

Sector Types:

Contract Ops - Based around completing randomized contracts and raising influence by capturing Control Points under hostile control.

Raid - Challenging scenarios with specific fleet restrictions in which you try to reclaim smaller sectors by capturing designated Control Points.

Playable Ships

Small: (with direct control option)

2 Light fighters

2 Medium fighters

2 Heavy fighters

Large: (currently without direct control option)

4 Combat frigates

2 Multi-purpose frigates

1 Industrial frigate

Fleet Customization

Weapon slots on all ships are customizable, with various projectile and launcher-based weaponry to choose from. Customizable ship modules are currently on the plan.

What's next

Launch repair mode

Our main priority is now to focus on any bugs and issues that you might stumble upon as well as getting feedback in order to tweak the game balance.

Feel free to report bugs and provide feedback using the Steam Community Hub or our discord server.

Roadmap - Part 1



After dealing with initial launch issues and gathering some feedback, we will continue with the development of new features and content according to the current roadmap. Features and their order may be also changed according to community suggestions.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Thank you all, and good hunting!