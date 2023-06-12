-cursor does not escape following dialog box pop up in space.
-asteroid collision changes to continuous to limit/prevent player going through at speed.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 12 June 2023
Build 0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-cursor does not escape following dialog box pop up in space.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update