Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 12 June 2023

Build 0.2

-cursor does not escape following dialog box pop up in space.
-asteroid collision changes to continuous to limit/prevent player going through at speed.

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
