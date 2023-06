Share · View all patches · Build 11449269 · Last edited 12 June 2023 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

There are cases where things get stuck continuously, so we proceeded with updates to solve them.

Fixed the maximum speed of the axe at 2.5 times the maximum throw speed.

I'm continuously modifying the content based on the play content and feedback. Retention of rotational speed is temporarily suspended. If there is something wrong with the play, please leave your comment.

I'll be back as soon as possible.