Update with some corrections

Fixed a problem that created an unwanted file (test20230612_XXXXXX.txt) on the desktop when selecting "Exit to main menu" from the pause menu.
Original text(Japanese)
ポーズメニューで運転中止を選択した際、デスクトップに不要なファイル(test20230612_XXXXXX.txt)ができる不具合を修正しました。
Changed files in this update