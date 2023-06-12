 Skip to content

TRAIN CREW update for 12 June 2023

Update with some corrections

Build 11449150

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem that created an unwanted file (test20230612_XXXXXX.txt) on the desktop when selecting "Exit to main menu" from the pause menu.

Original text(Japanese)
ポーズメニューで運転中止を選択した際、デスクトップに不要なファイル(test20230612_XXXXXX.txt)ができる不具合を修正しました。

Changed files in this update

TRAIN CREW Prologue Content Depot 1618291
  
