Update 58 (Barnard's Star)

Hello!

Thank you for playing the game and leaving your feedback.

Here is the changelog for June 2023:

I:\Interface

Environmental icons have been added to the temperature slider in the mech test chamber to better understand performance in those conditions

A new tutorial window will appear when accessing the pilot's menu for the first time

Your mouse cursor's position is now highlighted as well as any relevant elements, such as when assembling a mech via the construction table

The dropdown animation for the base manual and bestiary has been given a speed boost

With the second tutorial switch enabled from the game's main menu, tooltips will now appear on some interface elements on mouseover. Such elements currently include the construction table for mechs and reactors in Engineering, a few tooltips in Production, and the city district upgrade menu.

A description for ammo distribution has been added to the armor menu

B:\Balance

/// Buffs

Increased the influence of the pilot's C.B.S. skill on a mech's stability regeneration in battle by five times

Increased mech stability regeneration by 25%

/// Nerfs

Doubled the rate of oxygen loss that can occur during underwater battles

Reduced the movement speed bonus from stability regeneration by five times

E:\Engineering

Test mechs faster - reactors now start at 50% of the reactor temperature in the test chamber

The armor menu for mechs can now use the save/load punchcard system and can remember melee, self-destruct and energy shield parameters

The formula for mech stability regeneration rate has been changed slightly - the regen is now affected by a percentage of its lack of stability. In addition, all mechs start recovering stability from zero at roughly the same speed.

The evasion module has been reworked: stability regeneration has been buffed while the weight and armor penalties have been removed

H:\Hangar

Pilots can now add random toys to their cockpits at a 0.1% chance every day

Enjoy the wiggling effect for toys and medals when holding pilot cards with the mouse

Several changes have been made to the enemy's biomass economy

A red sword appears on the world map only when infested cells accumulate a huge amount of biomass and have noninfested cells near them

A red sword will search for the cell with the lowest biomass without infestation and move toward it

Map cells with infestation give a 5x increase to biomass growth

Standard biomass growth in labyrinths has been reduced by 50%

Ovums will now give a biomass growth

The random infestation spread at the start of the game has been removed

A golden sword moves randomly only if there are no red sword bosses in 12 cells close

C:\Combat

Order your mechs to take tactical paths you have drawn by pressing and holding RMB on the battle screen while paused. Mechs that have a melee ability will dig through walls if ordered along these paths.

Prevent any weapon from shooting by clicking on the weapon icon in the mech's card. You can also see which icon holds which weapon with a small popup after the mouse hovers over it.

Research the new flechette ammunition node in the research tree to more effectively use kinetic weapons underwater

Fully repairing a mech hull via drones in battle will now stop oxygen loss

Knock back small bugs with the mech melee option

Blocking an enemy melee attack with the melee option now returns 15% stability

Added lighting effect to kinetic projectile death with shrapnel mod

O:\Other_changes

Fixed wrong production menu name in different places

Updated tutorial art for the Calendar sub-tab

Updated tutorial art for the Engineering tab

Updated tutorial art when installing mech

Fixed an issue with mech selection if the cursor was outside the battle screen

Removed speed reduction during x2 speed in battles to avoid issues with the new path drawing system

Fixed mech bomb explosion animation

The layout of city elements has been changed slightly for better navigation

Added more details about the Battle interface to the base manual

Added a simple lighting effect to the border of energy shields in battle

Fixed an issue with adjusting the volume of both sliders via mouse wheel when hovering over any part of the top panel

Fixed highlighting of module categories when hovering over them when a mech's additional menus are open

Fixed crash regarding last mech death after a boss's death

Fixed crash when an allied turret is hit by an enemy's energy waves

Minor fixes in the winning text about Lagrange points

If your save files are not working correctly or something has broken with this update, please use the oneversionback branch, leave a message in the forums or join the Mech Engineer Discord to get support in the #bugs channel.