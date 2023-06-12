 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 12 June 2023

Patch 1.38a

Patch 1.38a

Hello everyone! Game was updated with patch 1.38a

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug with secondary living weapon not getting experience
  • Fixed bug with regroup breaking dead companions sometimes
  • Fixed new food items not cooking properly
  • Fixed Necromancer access stone in Northern Kingdoms
  • Fixed teleportation spell between NK and Gedonia
  • Killing ghost questgiver in the swamps now correctly cancels the quest mark
  • Fixed being able to craft with full inventory and losing an item
  • Fixed arcane beam not targeting enemies sometimes
  • Fixed Drain Health stuck on casting bug
  • Fixed few small interface issues
  • Fixed companions falling underground in frozen cave
  • Cutscenes or form changes don't remove your buffs anymore

Balance changes:

  • All bard sets now add bonus health and damage to non-suumoned companions
  • Arcane sphere from arcane living staff now correctly scales with player level
  • Area of damage for runic upgraded shadowwave was fixed
  • Whirlwind invincibility from crusher set duration increased to 4 seconds instead of 2 seconds
  • Blood master minions now scale correctly from blood magic bonuses and runic forge bonuses
  • All heavy epic sets got more armor and health now
  • Magic overload with mastery now costs 200 mana to use
  • Enchant weapon attack and summon weapon damage was increased
  • Skeletons and abomination get more health on higher levels
  • Apocalypse jewely set - increased damage of actual attack for focus the element
  • Dark knight dark pact buff gives more damage and health regen
  • Melee and ranged talents in talents tab give more damage to be comparable with magic damage bonuses

