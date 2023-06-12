Hello everyone! Game was updated with patch 1.38a
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with secondary living weapon not getting experience
- Fixed bug with regroup breaking dead companions sometimes
- Fixed new food items not cooking properly
- Fixed Necromancer access stone in Northern Kingdoms
- Fixed teleportation spell between NK and Gedonia
- Killing ghost questgiver in the swamps now correctly cancels the quest mark
- Fixed being able to craft with full inventory and losing an item
- Fixed arcane beam not targeting enemies sometimes
- Fixed Drain Health stuck on casting bug
- Fixed few small interface issues
- Fixed companions falling underground in frozen cave
- Cutscenes or form changes don't remove your buffs anymore
Balance changes:
- All bard sets now add bonus health and damage to non-suumoned companions
- Arcane sphere from arcane living staff now correctly scales with player level
- Area of damage for runic upgraded shadowwave was fixed
- Whirlwind invincibility from crusher set duration increased to 4 seconds instead of 2 seconds
- Blood master minions now scale correctly from blood magic bonuses and runic forge bonuses
- All heavy epic sets got more armor and health now
- Magic overload with mastery now costs 200 mana to use
- Enchant weapon attack and summon weapon damage was increased
- Skeletons and abomination get more health on higher levels
- Apocalypse jewely set - increased damage of actual attack for focus the element
- Dark knight dark pact buff gives more damage and health regen
- Melee and ranged talents in talents tab give more damage to be comparable with magic damage bonuses
Changed files in this update