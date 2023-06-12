 Skip to content

Project Beril / 贝丽尔养成计划 update for 12 June 2023

Fixed some bugs.

Build 11448990

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a dialogue mistake in stage 5 of Touhou Shining Shooting Star.
Fixed some minor bugs.

