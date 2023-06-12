 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 12 June 2023

Update to ver 0.16.0 on June 12, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added 3 new skills that are unlocked from the beginning!
・Initial power of "Blast Wind" and "Magic Rubber" has been revised upward
・Fixed a bug in the target detection of "Flash Gazer"

Changed files in this update

