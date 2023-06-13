AMNESIA: THE BUNKER UPDATED - 1.1

Listen up, Soldat!

The Bunker just got updated with the latest stability fixes and improvements, providing a smoother and more stable experience.

Patch log may contain spoilers, beware!

Patch Log - Amnesia: The Bunker (Version 1.10)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when changing levels.

Resolved a crash occurring when a monster completed its pathfinding.

Got the LevelEditor to work as expected for mod makers

Fixed a bug causing the lamp to become stuck while pulling the string after level load.

Adjusted the behavior of the prisoner to prevent them from screaming in panic when hit with a gas grenade, providing an alternative way to deal with them without attracting the monster.

Rectified a situation where fog silhouettes would run in circles after the shotgunner was injured.

Fixed a bug causing the run toggle to stop functioning after changing the gamepad preset to "alt" and entering another map.

Corrected an issue where players could find one extra pocket bag beyond the available inventory slots on easy mode.

Fixed bug where you alt-tab to to accept changes to keybinds.

Fixed a scenario where the monster would appear in the main menu after starting a custom story.

Resolved an issue where the monster would get stuck in the maintenance map room after destroying a table, specifically due to an indestructible pox with cloth.

Fixed a problem with the cinematics of the game where the image distortion effects option would not deactivate properly, hindering gameplay and missing parts of the story.

Investigated and resolved an issue where the player could blow up the shortcut padlock from the wrong side of the door using a grenade, implementing a local fix.

Corrected a bug with the collision padlock that caused the shortcut door to remain locked and prevented the player from going through it.

Addressed an issue where the player could still get shot by the sniper even after leaving the pillbox.

Restored sound effects to the bandage animation in player_clean.ent.

Implemented measures to prevent the monster from clipping through doors, specifically addressing the safe room door where it was most noticeable.

Fixed several doors in the Maintenance area that couldn't be fully opened, causing the stalker to get stuck in an open door loop until the player intervened. The affected doors include the Pantry door and Workshop doors.

Improved the ability to rotate locker combinations using the scroll wheel.

Restored sound effects to the Save lamp in Tunnels when it goes out.

Added a sound effect when disarming traps with the cutters.

Fixed the lack of physics sounds for the broken version of the Roman doors.

Corrected various geometry issues, including holes, flying decals, and see-through surfaces in multiple areas such as Maintenance stairs, Prison, Arsenal, Tunnels, and the Hub.

Ensured the prisoner would react appropriately when hit by a prop.

Resolved an issue where the sniper would only shoot one of the two helmets in the pillbox.

Note: This patch addresses the listed issues and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience in Amnesia: The Bunker. If you encounter any further problems or have additional feedback, please don't hesitate to contact our support team here.

We can’t thank you enough for all the support and feedback we see in the social media channels. We see you, we hear you, we appreciate you.

Now head back down into the Bunker, Soldat. If you have completed the game on Easy or Normal, perhaps it’s time to give Hard mode a go?

Enjoy!

