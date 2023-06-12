HOTFIX #0.3.6.12

BUGFIXES
- Fixed bug rendering some playfield components unselectable
- Removed duplicate instance of wood surround from Play Mode
- Updated apron texture so imagery for the instruction cards can be set with the same texture as the apron.
