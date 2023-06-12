 Skip to content

PinBuilder update for 12 June 2023

HOTFIX #0.3.6.12

Build 11448653 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed bug rendering some playfield components unselectable
  • Removed duplicate instance of wood surround from Play Mode
  • Updated apron texture so imagery for the instruction cards can be set with the same texture as the apron.

Changed files in this update

