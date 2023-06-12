 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Watch Your Plastic Duck update for 12 June 2023

Improved Twitch integration (v1.1.13)

Share · View all patches · Build 11448615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Viewers with ducks in the pool can now show emotes based on chat messages. Different words in a message can lead to different emotes. And, of course, you can quack!

Supports English

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088361 Depot 2088361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link