- Added new achievement: Death
- Added new achievement: God of Cookery
- Balanced Fight ability and Charge ability: Enhanced Charge ability and weakened Fight ability since it's much harder to fully charge an attack
- Fixed a bug causing lore display language only matches game host's selected language
- In super easy, the building manager will no longer deal with you with his full power, cheers
- Added ending game summary on round finish
- Enhanced shower cubicle safe zone size by a little
Floor44 update for 12 June 2023
1.7.37
