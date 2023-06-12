 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Floor44 update for 12 June 2023

1.7.37

Share · View all patches · Build 11448536 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new achievement: Death
  • Added new achievement: God of Cookery
  • Balanced Fight ability and Charge ability: Enhanced Charge ability and weakened Fight ability since it's much harder to fully charge an attack
  • Fixed a bug causing lore display language only matches game host's selected language
  • In super easy, the building manager will no longer deal with you with his full power, cheers
  • Added ending game summary on round finish
  • Enhanced shower cubicle safe zone size by a little

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1980771 Depot 1980771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link