Boneraiser Minions update for 12 June 2023

Patch v33.12

Build 11448492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Psst... next Monday may well be Mischievous... :]

//misc changes

  • Compendium - Leaderboards: You can now view the Boneworld Challenge leaderboards here, and switch between Daily/Weekly when viewing them.
  • Mauseleum Awakens - New Game Forever: After winning a run if you choose not to continue or have beaten NGF2 then it will now delete the saved run file.
  • Boneraising: Special texts from relic effects now show at the bottom so they don't overwrite top texts (eg Scavvy Mitts).

//bug fixes

  • Mauseleum Awakens - New Game Forever: If you win a run and choose not to continue or reach the end of NGF2 then it could show the option to reload the saved run.
  • Castle Conquest: You could be offered the Blacksmith event even if you didn't have any relics.
  • Creative Plaything: When entering a new New Game Forever loop it was starting the loop based on the mutators set instead of starting a fresh loop.
  • Creative Plaything - Starting Legion: The Barrowing Band text was incorrect.
  • Restless Abyss map: The Player could initially emerge from an unopened cave (in New Game Forever and Castle Conquest).
  • Settings - Delete Save: Deleting all Steam Achievements would miss some (Ultimate Bro Lifeform, Ultimate Giant Lifeform, Neighbourly Boners).
  • Magpie Monocle relic: During cutscenes if was still showing the Darkness layer.

