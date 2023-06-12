Important Update

Hello everyone!
Released the promised update.
- A new AI model (more scary).
- The new AI intelligence.
- New AI animations (walking, running, attacking).
- I will refine the sounds.
- Switching to Nanite (Test).
- Removed the VHS
- Game size reduced to 5.5 GB
