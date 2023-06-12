 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Parasomnia update for 12 June 2023

Important Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11448478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
Released the promised update.

  1. A new AI model (more scary).
  2. The new AI intelligence.
  3. New AI animations (walking, running, attacking).
  4. I will refine the sounds.
  5. Switching to Nanite (Test).
  6. Removed the VHS
  7. Game size reduced to 5.5 GB

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1713992 Depot 1713992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link