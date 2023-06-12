- Fix the BUG of wrong fairy data, remove the wrong fairy and put it on again to fix it.
- Increase the artifact Angel Sword. The effect is to refresh the character skill CD
- Increase the angel badge, which can be dropped in the Lost Forest
- Added angel badges for automatic sale
- Add double experience potions for mounts in the mall
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 12 June 2023
V1.4.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
