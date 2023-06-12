 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 12 June 2023

V1.4.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11448412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the BUG of wrong fairy data, remove the wrong fairy and put it on again to fix it.
  2. Increase the artifact Angel Sword. The effect is to refresh the character skill CD
  3. Increase the angel badge, which can be dropped in the Lost Forest
  4. Added angel badges for automatic sale
  5. Add double experience potions for mounts in the mall

Changed files in this update

