 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

アザリスの迷宮 update for 12 June 2023

Update 2023/06/12

Share · View all patches · Build 11448342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・There was a mistake in the range of the cane, and it was corrected to proximity.
・Adjusted the treasure chest after battle, added cost reduction skills to save time, no stagnation, no traps can be opened without cost consumption
・Forkana Lone Wolf now possesses the treasure chest release skill at rank 2.
・When acquiring items after battle, if the appraisal skill is sufficient, it will be automatically appraised.
・Fixed the flag management mistake of "Road to the Goddess"

Significantly changed the processing of treasure chests and appraisals after battle.
Changed the tone ton ton effect when investigating and opening a treasure chest to once.
Treasure chests determined to have no traps can be opened without cost.
Also added skill to thieves.
Skill rank 1 has an opening cost of 0, and rank 2 has a research cost of 0.

Furthermore, in order to reduce the complexity of the appraisal,
When opening a treasure chest after a battle, if the survivor meets the rank of appraisal knowledge, it will be automatically appraised.
Conversation events and treasure chests in dungeons are handled differently, so we plan to address them later.

Also, the lone wolf Forkana has the treasure chest unlocking skill at rank 2.
It is the result of judging that it can be differentiated from the thieves of Azarith because it does not have the ability to reduce the investigation cost.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2345041 Depot 2345041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link