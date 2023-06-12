Update 2023/06/12

・There was a mistake in the range of the cane, and it was corrected to proximity.

・Adjusted the treasure chest after battle, added cost reduction skills to save time, no stagnation

・Forkana Lone Wolf now possesses the treasure chest release skill at rank 2.

・When acquiring items after battle, if the appraisal skill is sufficient, it will be automatically appraised.

・Fixed the flag management mistake of "Road to the Goddess"

Significantly changed the processing of treasure chests and appraisals after battle.

Changed the tone ton ton effect when investigating and opening a treasure chest to once.

Treasure chests determined to have no traps can be opened without cost.

Also added skill to thieves.

Skill rank 1 has an opening cost of 0, and rank 2 has a research cost of 0.

Furthermore, in order to reduce the complexity of the appraisal,

When opening a treasure chest after a battle, if the survivor meets the rank of appraisal knowledge, it will be automatically appraised.

Conversation events and treasure chests in dungeons are handled differently, so we plan to address them later.

It is the result of judging that it can be differentiated from the thieves of Azarith because it does not have the ability to reduce the investigation cost.